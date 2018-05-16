 »   »   » Mohanlal & Jayaraj Were Supposed To Do A Film Together, But This Happened!

Mohanlal-Jayaraj Movie

Reportedy, the film-maker revealed that after Desadanam, the film which had hit the theatres in 1996, Mohanlal's production company had come up with an offer for him. Jayaraj was planning to do a film, with the backdrop of a rain, with Mohanlal.

When The Film Was Dropped..

Jayaraj also added that even the song recording of the film was completed. But, because of a mistake from his part due to certain events in his life, he decided not to do the project. Jayaraj also added that Mohanlal might have been disappointed with that and later, despite approaching the actor many a time, he didn't accept any of his scripts.

Mohanlal's Response..

Jayaraj stated that Mohanlal was on a family trip back then and the team had even decided the costumes and shooting locations of the movie. Mohanlal cancelled the tour and came back for the purpose of shoot and it was after his return that the actor got to know about the film being cancelled. Jayaraj admitted that it was his own mistake. According to Jayaraj, upon the cancellation of the project, Mohanlal said to him that he could have informed this in prior.

Kunjali Marakkar..

Jayaraj also mentioned that he had given the script of Kunjali Marakkar to Mohanlal and he had kept the script for three years. Later, he also approached the actor for Veeram but Mohanlal asked him whether all these would be practical. Later, Veeram was done by actor Kunal Kapoor and the film had hit the theatres in 2017.