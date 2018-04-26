 »   »   » Mohanlal To Join The Works Of Ranjith's Upcoming Movie Next!

Mohanal has just completed the shoot of the upcoming big budget venture Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Mohanlal himself announced the completion of the shoot through his official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has already completed the portions of Neerali and Kayamkulam Kochunni, two of the upcoming films of the actor. Now, the audiences are eager to know more about the next project of the actor.

According to the reports, Mohanlal will next join the works of Ranjith's upcoming film, which has been titled as Bilathikadha. Reportedly, the shoot of the fim is expected to begin by the mid of May and the movie will be majorly shot in London. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal has alloted close to 45 days for the shoot of the movie.

Niranjan, son of Maniyanpillai Raju, who was previously seen in the film Bobby, will also be seen essaying a prominent role in this upcoming Ranjith movie. Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Jewel Mary etc., are also a part of the cast list. The film has its script penned by popular scenarist Sethu.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will also be a part of the upcoming stage show to be organised by AMMA. The show will be held in Trivandrum on May 6, 2018. The actor is expected to join the rehearsal camp soon.

At the same time, Mohanlal's next big release is Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma. The expectations on the film are quite high and most recently, the makers of the film had come up with motion poster of the film, which opened to a grand reception.