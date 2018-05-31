 »   »   »  Mohanlal Joins The Fitness Challenge & Shares A Cracker Of A Picture!

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one among most flexible celebrities in the Malayalam film industry and the ease with which he has done some of the stellar action scenes in many of his films underlines that fact further. Now, Mohanlal has decided to be a part of the Fitness Challenge, which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, which was started by Central Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Some of the big celebrities have already been a part of the challenge and Mohanlal too, has joined them.

Mohanlal, took to his Twitter account for the same and he has sent out a picture of him working out in a gym. In fact, he has passed on the challenge to Tamil actor Suriya, Mollywood's own Prithviraj and Tollywood star Jr. NTR.

The tweet sent out by Mohanlal read as "Accepting #FitnessChallenge from @Ra_THORe for #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I invite @Suriya_offl @tarak9999 @PrithviOfficial to join #NewIndia - a healthy India.'

Meanwhile, this new picture of Mohanlal has once again left the audiences awe-struck. Praises are pouring in for the Mohanlal's dedication level and the fitness level of the much loved star of Mollywood. The picture has bee shared through Mohanlal's Facebook page as well and it has already fetched above 1.1 Lakh Likes and above 5K shares.