 »   »   »  Mohanlal Joins The Fitness Challenge & Shares A Cracker Of A Picture!

Related Articles
- Malayalam Actors Who Were Part Of The 'Hat-trick' Win At The National Film Awards!
- When Rosshan Andrrews Opened Up About The Failure Of The Mohanlal Starrer Casanovva!
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: What Is Steven Spielberg’s Connection With The Birth Of The Movie!
- Do You Know The Malayalam Movie In Which Mohanlal Played Mammootty?
- Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!
- When Mohanlal Was Voted As The Most Popular Keralite!
- Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!
- Rajinikanth VS Mammootty VS Mohanlal: A Phenomenal Competition Awaits!
- Hrithik Roshan Wished Mohanlal On His Birthday & That Has Left The Social Media Users Guessing!
- This Popular Mohanlal Movie To Make A Re-release In The Theatres!
- Mohanlal Celebrates Birthday With His Wife Suchitra Mohanlal; Thanks Everyone For The Wishes!
- Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Top Celebrities Send Out Their Special Wishes To Mollywood’s Own ‘Lalettan’
Mohanlal is undoubtedly one among most flexible celebrities in the Malayalam film industry and the ease with which he has done some of the stellar action scenes in many of his films underlines that fact further. Now, Mohanlal has decided to be a part of the Fitness Challenge, which has been doing the rounds on social media platforms, which was started by Central Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Some of the big celebrities have already been a part of the challenge and Mohanlal too, has joined them.
Mohanlal, took to his Twitter account for the same and he has sent out a picture of him working out in a gym. In fact, he has passed on the challenge to Tamil actor Suriya, Mollywood's own Prithviraj and Tollywood star Jr. NTR.
The tweet sent out by Mohanlal read as "Accepting #FitnessChallenge from @Ra_THORe for #HumFitTohIndiaFit. I invite @Suriya_offl @tarak9999 @PrithviOfficial to join #NewIndia - a healthy India.'
This new picture of Mohanlal has once again left the audiences awe-struck. Praises are pouring in for the Mohanlal's dedication level and the fitness level of the much loved star of Mollywood. The picture has bee shared through Mohanlal's Facebook page as well and it has already fetched above 1.1 Lakh Likes and above 5K shares.
Meanwhile, take a look at the recent pictures sent out by Mohanlal that gave us some major fitness goals..
At The Hyde Park..
This picture that was sent out by Mohanlal did go viral on Facebook in no time. The picture was taken at the Hyde Park in London. The actor is in London currently for the shoot of his upcoming film with Ranjith.
Hitting The Gym
Here is another picture of Mohanlal, which left the audiences awe-struck. Needless to say, this click, which was taken during the workout sessions of the actor in the gym, gained popularity on social media in no time. The toned down avatar of Mohanlal gained big attention.
With Pranav Mohanlal...
Here is a picture sent out by Mohanlal in the early part of this year and it features the actor and his son, Pranav Mohanlal. In this picture, Mohanlal has struck a 'Kalaripayattu' pose.
The Amazing Physical Flexibility
This picture rightly shows the amazing physical flexibility of Mohanlal, which would even give the youngsters a run for their money. The actor could be seen in the costume of Ithikkari Pakki, the role that he is portraying in Kayamkulam Kochunni.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.