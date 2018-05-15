 »   »   » Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of His Next Film With Ranjith!

Mohanlal-Ranjith combo is back after a gap of 3 years for an upcoming film, which will be shot pre-dominantly in the UK. Earliere, reports had surfaced that Mohanlal would next join the works of this film and rightly, the actor has joined the sets of the film.

Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. The Facebook post is read as "Friends, I have joined the sets of my upcoming movie in the United Kingdom. The movie, which is yet to be titled, is directed by Ranjith and produced by Maha Subair under the banner of Varnachithra Good line productions." - (sic)



Mohanlal has also send out a photo taken during the Pooja of the film and it features some of the cast & crew members of the movie. It has also been mentioned that the film is yet-to-be-titled. Further details regarding the rest of the cast & crew members of the film are being awaited.

Earlier, Mohanlal & Ranjith were expected to team up for a film called Bilathikadha but reports had surfaced that the team has dropped that project and they are teaming up for a film with another script. Mohanlal-Ranjith team's previous film was Loham, which had hit the theatres back in the year 2015.