Mohanlal Joins The Shoot Of Priyadarshan's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham!

    Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is out in the theatres and the big budget venture has started off an a grand note at the box office. At the same time, here is an exciting update on yet another upcoming big budget venture of Mohanlal, which will see him joining hands with his dear friend Priyadarshan.

    Yes, we are talking about the film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team. The Pooja ceremony of the film was held in the beginning of December and now, according to the reports, Mohanlal has joined the team.

    Mohanlal Joins The Shoot Of Priyadarshans Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham!

    Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here.

    At the same time, a post has been sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie as well in connection with Mohanlal joining the shoot of the movie.

    Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing in Hyderabad. A set of a huge ship has been constructed at the Ramoji Rao Film City. Well, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is one among the highly awaited ventures and reports suggest that the movie will be made with a budget of approximately 100 Crores.

    Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature actors like Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Madhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mukesh etc., in important roles. Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of the younger version of Mohanlal's character in the movie.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
