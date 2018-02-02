 »   »   » PHOTOS! Mohanlal Looks As Young As Ever In These New Pics!

Mohanlal continues to amaze his fans and followers with his young, energetic and charming look, which he attained after a 50-day long intense training. His dedication and hard work have been the key points of discussion, ever since Mohanlal stunned the audiences with his new avatar.

His fans and the entire Malayalam film audiences are indeed happy with the all-new look of Mohanlal and many have even compared it to Mohanlal's look of the 80s and the 90s, when he played the roles of charming youngster.

Once again, Mohanlal has owned the internet with a fresh set of pictures, which is ruling the social media circuits for all the good reasons. Keep scrolling down to know more...

Mohanlal – As Young As Ever A fresh set of pictures of Mohanlal have been doing the rounds on social media. Well, we simply can't take the eyes off from these pictures, which has our Lalettan sporting one of the best looks of the recent times. Mohanlal In Kannur Mohanlal was recently in Kannur, where he visited the territorial army battalion. Reportedly, Mohanlal also attended the 15 years of celebration of All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Club Welfare Association, organised by the Kannur District Committee. At The Volleyball Match.. Meanwhile, the actor had also attended a friendly Volleyball match held between Territorial Army Team and Press Club Team. Mohanlal did impress one and all with his amazing performance at the match. To Rejoin The Shoot... Meanwhile, Mohanlal did take a short break from the shoot of his upcoming film with Ajoy Varma, titled as Neerali. The actor will soon rejoin the shoot, which is being held in Mumbai. Kayamkulam Kochunni According to the latest reports that have come in, after the completion of the shoot of Neerali, Mohanlal will next join the filming of Kayamkulam Kochunni, which will have the actor in a special appearance playing the character of Ithikkara Pakki.

Photos Courtesy: Facebook

