English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!

Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Mohanlal and Major Ravi had previously teamed up for the film 1971 Beyond Borders, which had hit the theatres in April 2017. Now, according to the new reports, Mohanlal and Major Ravi will team up yet again.

    Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!

    Major Ravi himself announced the same through his official Facebook page. The director announced the same while he came LIVE on Facebook recently. He also added that he has a couple of stories in mind and the upcoming film will narrate a story set against the backdrop of a village. The film-maker also mentioned that the film will be in the
    lines of a movie like Aaram Thampuran.

    At the same time, Major Ravi also mentioned that he will be assisting popular film-maker Priyadarshan in the upcoming big budget project Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, which also features Mohanlal in the lead role. The shoot of the film is expected to begin by the month of November.

    Mohanlal and Major Ravi have teamed up for 5 films so far, out of which 4 of them narrated an army based tale. Karmayodha, which had hit the theatres in the year 2012 had featured Mohanlal in the role of a police officer. Let u wait for further details regarding this upcoming project of Mohanlal and Major Ravi.

    Read more about: mohanlal major ravi
    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue