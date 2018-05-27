 »   »   »  Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!

Mohanlal and Major Ravi had previously teamed up for the film 1971 Beyond Borders, which had hit the theatres in April 2017. Now, according to the new reports, Mohanlal and Major Ravi will team up yet again.

Major Ravi himself announced the same through his official Facebook page. The director announced the same while he came LIVE on Facebook recently. He also added that he has a couple of stories in mind and the upcoming film will narrate a story set against the backdrop of a village. The film-maker also mentioned that the film will be in the

lines of a movie like Aaram Thampuran.

At the same time, Major Ravi also mentioned that he will be assisting popular film-maker Priyadarshan in the upcoming big budget project Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, which also features Mohanlal in the lead role. The shoot of the film is expected to begin by the month of November.

Mohanlal and Major Ravi have teamed up for 5 films so far, out of which 4 of them narrated an army based tale. Karmayodha, which had hit the theatres in the year 2012 had featured Mohanlal in the role of a police officer. Let u wait for further details regarding this upcoming project of Mohanlal and Major Ravi.