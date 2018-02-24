 »   »   » Is A Mohanlal-Mani Ratnam Movie On Cards?

Mohanlal & Mani Ratnam To Team Up Yet Again?

Well, certain rumours have been doing the rounds since the past few days , which are sure to cheer up the fans of the actor and the director. Reports have been doing the rounds that Mohanlal and Mani Ratnam might soon team up for a movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Iruvar – The Classic

As mentioned above, their previous association was for the film Iruvar, which had released two decades back. The film, which featured Mohanlal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles has bagged the tag of an all-time classic and Mohanlal's performance in the film is widely considered to be one of his best. The film had released in the year 1997 and the huge fan following the film has is incomparable.

Unaroo (1984)

At the same time, Iruvar wasn't the first film for which Mani Ratnam and Mohanlal associated. Interestingly, Mani Ratnam's debut feature film in Malayalam, which was titled as Unaroo, had also featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mani Ratnam's Next Movie

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam has started the works of his next film, which has been titled as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The multi-starrer movie, which has hogged the headlines right from its announcement days features actors like Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydri etc., in the lead roles. The shoot of the film has commenced.