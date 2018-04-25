 »   »   » Mohanlal Movie Box Office: A Good Outing For The Film At The Theatres!

Related Articles
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: This Popular Bollywood Actor To Play An Important Role In The Movie!
- Mohanlal Starrer Neerali: The Motion Poster Is Catchy & Intriguing One!
- Mohanlal's Song For Neerali: Here's What Shreya Ghoshal Has To Say!
- Mohanlal Is Kabali Fame Sai Dhansika's Favourite Malayalam Actor!
- Mohanlal Completes His Portions For Kayamkulam Kochunni & Here Is What Nivin Pauly Had To Say!
- Mohanlal To Turn A Host For Bigg Boss In Malayalam?
- Mohanlal Strikes An Athletic Pose & We're Lost For Words!
- Vishu 2018: Here's How Mollywood Stars Celebrated & Wished Their Audiences On The Occasion!
- Vishu Special Treats! Abrahaminte Santhathikal's First Look Poster, Neerali's Promo & Other Gifts!
- Mohanlal Review: A Tale Dedicated To All The Die-hard Fans Of Mohanlal!
- Mammootty’s Uncle & Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Poster & Still From The Movies Are Out!
- Mohanlal Movie: Nivin Pauly Launches The Fan Anthem From The Movie!
- 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards: Fahadh Faasil & Manju Warrier Are The Big Winners!
Mohanlal, the film starring Manju Warrier and Indrajith in the lead roles was one among the three major Malayalam movies that offered a Vishu gift to the audiences by gracing the theatres a day before the auspicious occasion.
Directed by Sajid Yahiya, Mohanlal narrates the story of a die-hard Mohanlal fan and the movie was looked up to with great expectations. Upon the release of the movie, it opened to some mixed reviews in the theatres on the initial day. Nevertheless, the film has been doing a good business so far and is moving at a steady pace in the theatres. Read Mohanlal movie box office report to know more about the same.
At The Kerala Box Office
Mohanlal had a decent opening in the theatres, despite two big movies also releasing on the same day. Aju Varghese, who essays a crucial role in the movie Mohanlal, did share a box office collection report of Mohanlal tracked by kboupdates.in. According to the report, Mohanlal has fetched approximately 4.38 Crores from its 9 days of run in the theatres across Kerala.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Mohanlal movie is also doing a decent business at the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the prominent centres in Kerala. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched 21.13 Lakhs from the 9 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes. More importantly, the film is still continuing its run with 15 shows/day at the multiplexes.
Family Audiences
Well, it seems like the family audiences have taken over the movie. The second weekend was indeed a crucial one for the movie and going by the reports, the film managed to do a good business in majority of the centres.
UAE/GCC Release
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is all set for a big release in UAE/GCC regions. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres in UAE/GCC on April 26, 2018. Manju Warrier took to her Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same and she also shared the new trailer of the movie.
Meanwhile, a good number of movies will hit the theatres this week and let's wait and see whether the film can maintain the same momentum in the coming days as well.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.