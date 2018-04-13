 »   »   » Mohanlal Movie: Nivin Pauly Launches The Fan Anthem From The Movie!

Well, things are perfecty set for the big arrival of the upcoming movie Mohanlal, directed by Sajid Yahiya and featuring Manju Warrier and Indrajith in the lead roles. The movie, which would feature Manju Warrier in the role of a die-hard Mohanlal fan is expected to be a grand treat for all the fans of the much loved star of Mollywood.

Mohanlal, the film is all set to grace the big screens on April 14, 2018 and the film has a huge buzz surrounding it. Before the big entry of the movie, the makers of the film have come up with a fan anthem for Mohanlal, which is indeed a must watch.



Nivin Pauly, the young sensation of Malayalam cinema, took to his official Facebook page to launch this promo song of the movie Mohanlal, which has been composed by Sajid Yahiya and Prakash Alex. Take a look at the Facebook post of Nivin Pauly..







The 2 minutes 48 seconds long song of the movie is a one filled with loads of energy and it would definitely be enjoyed by all the fans of the Mollywood superstar. The song, which was released at 7 PM yesterday has already clocked in above 1 Lakh views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the other songs from the film Mohanlal have also gained big attention.



Apart from Manju Warrier and Indrajith, Mohanlal also features actors like Aju Varghese, Hareesh Perumanna, Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, Siddique, KPAC Lalitha etc., in important roles