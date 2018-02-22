 »   »   » Mohanlal Movie Teaser: A Grand Celebration In The Offing For Mohanlal Fans!

It might be for the first time that a Malayalam film is coming up with a big superstar's name as its title. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming film, Mohanlal, which features actress Manju Warrier in the lead role.

The expectations are sky high on this upcoming movie, which narrates the tale of a die-hard Mohanlal fan. Meanwhile, a couple of other Malayalam movies are also in the pipeline, which are also based on the fanship enjoyed by Mohanlal.



At the same time, the audiences have been eager to see the teaser of Mohanlal, the movie. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the teaser of the movie in a function held at Lulu mall in Kochi. Now, the teaser is out on the internet. Keep scrolling down to know more..



The Teaser The teaser of Mohanlal was released in the online circuits yesterday (February 21, 2018). The much awaited teaser of this film, directed by Sajid Yahiya, was send out through the official Facebook page of the movie. Later, Manju Warrier also took to Facebook to share the new teaser of the movie.

A Celebration For Mohanlal Fans The 2 minutes 20 seconds long teaser of the movie has given the audiences a perfect introduction into the movie and the teaser promises the movie to offer a grand feast for all Mohanlal fans. Many top celebrities also shared the teaser of this much awaited film. Mohanlal movie teaser has already garnered a lot of appreciations and is nearing 600k views on Facebook.

Manju Warrier's Character In The Movie Well, the teaser has given a perfect glimpse into the character played by Manju Warrier in the movie. The actress will be seen essaying a character named Meenukutty, who has been a die-hard fan of Mohanlal, since her childhood.

Other Artists Meanwhile, the first teaser of the film has also introduced the other prominent actors of the movie. Indrajith will be seen playing the male lead of the movie. According to the teaser, Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese and Hareesh Perumanna will also be seen essaying crucial roles in this movie.



