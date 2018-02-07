 »   »   » Mohanlal & This Actress To Team Up After 3 Decades!

Nadhiya Moidu

Yes, Nadhiya Moidu, who has acted in a good number of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies, has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in Neerali. If reports are to be believed, the actress will appear as Mohanlal's wife in this much awaited movie.

Rumours..

Earlier, there were rumours doing the rounds regarding the leading lady of the movie. Initially, reports were doing the rounds that actress Meena is a part of the film. Later, rumours surfaced that Meera Jasmine will make a comeback with Neerali.

After 30 Years...

Interestingly, it is after a gap of over 30 years that Mohanlal and Nadhiya Moidu are working together in a film.Nadhiya Moidu's debut movie Nokkathadoorathu Kannum Nattu had featured Mohanlal as the leading man.

Nadhiya Moidu's Comeback

Nadhiya Moidu made a comeback to the Malayalam film industry in the year 2011, after a long gap with the movie Doubles, which featured Mammootty in the lead role. She also played important roles in movies like English, Sevenes, Aaru Sundarimarude Katha etc.

Rest Of The Cast..!

As mentioned above, Mohanlal starrer Neerali has a strong supporting cast in it. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar and Dileesh Pothen will be seen essaying crucial roles. Popular actress Parvati Nair is one among the leading ladies of the movie.