English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal And Nagarjuna To Team Up For The First Time?

Mohanlal And Nagarjuna To Team Up For The First Time?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Each upcoming project of Mohanlal is being awaited with huge expectations and more importantly, most of them are big budget ventures, which are expected to expand the market of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal and Suriya will be teaming up for the first time through the upcoming KV Anand movie in Tamil and now certain reports have surfaced that Mohanlal and Tollywood star Nagarjuna might share the screen space for the first time.

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Nagarjuna, in a recent interview given to a popular daily had opened up that the actor has been approached for a film with Mohanlal but he is yet to sign the film.

    Mohanlal and Nagarjuna To Team Up For The First Time?

    It is not clear whether this upcoming project is in Malayalam or Telugu. Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Nagarjuna might be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming big budget Malayalam movie of Mohanlal, titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by Priyadarshan. Nagarjuna and Priyadarshan have earlier worked together in one Telugu movie.

    Well, let us wait for more updates regarding the same and hope that the audiences would get to see the two top stars of the South Indian film industry together on screen.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Neerali, which will be hitting the big screens on June 15, 2018 as an Eid release. On the other hand, Nagarjuna's film Officer, directed by Ram Gopal Varna, has made it to the theatres today (Jun 01, 2018).

    Read more about: mohanlal nagarjuna
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue