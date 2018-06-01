 »   »   »  Mohanlal and Nagarjuna To Team Up For The First Time?

Each upcoming project of Mohanlal is being awaited with huge expectations and more importantly, most of them are big budget ventures, which are expected to expand the market of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal and Suriya will be teaming up for the first time through the upcoming KV Anand movie in Tamil and now certain reports have surfaced that Mohanlal and Tollywood star Nagarjuna might share the screen space for the first time.

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Nagarjuna, in a recent interview given to a popular daily had opened up that the actor has been approached for a film with Mohanlal but he is yet to sign the film.

It is not clear whether this upcoming project is in Malayalam or Telugu. Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Nagarjuna might be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming big budget Malayalam movie of Mohanlal, titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham, which is being directed by Priyadarshan. Nagarjuna and Priyadarshan have earlier worked together in one Telugu movie.

Well, let us wait for more updates regarding the same and hope that the audiences would get to see the two top stars of the South Indian film industry together on screen.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Neerali, which will be hitting the big screens on June 15, 2018 as an Eid release. On the other hand, Nagarjuna's film Officer, directed by Ram Gopal Varna, has made it to the theatres today (Jun 01, 2018).