 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Mohanlal & Nivin Pauly Are All Set To Team Up!

Here is a big news for all the fans of Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly. Speculations were rife that both of them would team up for the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni and here is an official confirmation regarding the same.

Nivin Pauly, who essays the title role in the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni took to Facebook to officially confirm that Mohanlal will be a part of this highly anticipated project.



Take a look at the Facebook post send out by Nivin Pauly..







Nivin Pauly has mentioned that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character that can only be performed by an actor like him. Rosshan Andrrews, who is directing this big budget venture did shed some more light on Mohanlal's role in Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film-maker's Facebook post regarding the same was read as..



"In the mad world of creativity, there are those moments that shine through to make everything ever more glorious...moments that just make all the pain and all the efforts ever more worthwhile! We, the Kayamkulam Kochunni team, are savouring such a moment right now - the moment one of India's finest actors gets set to make an appearance in our film. We, Rosshan Andrews, Bobby - Sanjay and Gokulam productions along with our entire cast and crew are proud to announce that the one and only Lalettan will play the legendary Ithikkara Pakki, contemporary to Kayamkulam Kochunni, in our movie. We cannot think of anyone more apt for the role and look forward to working with the great actor again. We can barely wait to bring to you a Pakki that will be marked by his amazing screen presence.Thanks Laletta for accepting this role."



Kayamkulam Kochunni marks the fourth association of Rosshan Andrrews and Mohanlal after the films Udayananu Thaaram, Ividam Swargamanu and Casanova.



According to the reports that have come in, Kayamkulam Kochunni is gearing upto hit the theatres during the Vishu season of 2018. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.



Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is being produced under the banner Gokulam Cinemas has a huge star cast in it and the much awaited film also features Sunny Wayne, Priya Anan, Babu Anthony etc., in important roles.