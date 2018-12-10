 »   »   »  Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly & Other Celebrities Share The First Look Poster Of Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Pranav Mohanlal starrer Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has indeed turned out to be the talk of the social media. As promised by the makers, the first look poster of the movie was released at 10 AM this morning (December 10, 2018). The first look poster has impressed the audiences and Pranav Mohanlal, who made a sensational debut with Aadhi, promises yet another fine action thriller. At the same time, the top celebrities of Mollywood have also shared the first look poster of the movie through their official Facebook pages. They have wished the makers all the very best. Read on to know more about the same.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, took to his official Facebook page, to share the first look poster of the movie. The Facebook post of Mohanlal has already received a good number of likes and shares.
Nivin Pauly
Young actor Nivin Pauly too shared the poster of the movie through his official Facebook page. He has mentioned that he is looking forward for the movie and has also sent out his best wishes for Pranav Mohanlal and the film's director Arun Gopy
Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas presented the first look poster of the movie through his official Facebook page. He wished the entire team all the very best.
Asif Ali
While sharing the first look poster of the movie, Asif Ali wished the makers of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu all the very best. He has also mentioned that he is waiting to see the magic of boith Arun Gopy and Pranav Mohanlal.
Manju Warrier
Popular actress Manju Warrier too has shared the poster of the much awaited film through her Facebook page. The actress wished the entire team the very best.
Aju Varghese
Aju Varghese, who is impressed with the poster of the movie, has given the title 'Mass', to his Facebook post in connection with the poster of the film.