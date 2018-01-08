 »   »   » Mohanlal To Be A Part Of Nivin Pauly's Next?

Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly are two of the most loved actors of the Malayalam film industry. Both actors do enjoy an incomparable fan base and that is quite known to all.

What if a film happens with Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly sharing the screen space in it? In fact, it is definitely a big combination to wait for, and undoubtedly, the fans of both these actors are eager to see them together on screen.

Well, there are certain rumours doing the rounds regarding their first film together. Certain speculations are rife that Mohanlal will be seen doing a cameo role in Nivin Pauly's next. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..