 »   »   » Mohanlal To Be A Part Of Nivin Pauly's Next?

Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly are two of the most loved actors of the Malayalam film industry. Both actors do enjoy an incomparable fan base and that is quite known to all.
What if a film happens with Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly sharing the screen space in it? In fact, it is definitely a big combination to wait for, and undoubtedly, the fans of both these actors are eager to see them together on screen.
Well, there are certain rumours doing the rounds regarding their first film together. Certain speculations are rife that Mohanlal will be seen doing a cameo role in Nivin Pauly's next. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Mohanlal In Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni?
There are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal will be seen essaying an important cameo role in Nivin Pauly's upcoming venture Kayamkulam Kochunni. Reports suggest that Mohanlal will be seen for 20 minutes in the film. No official confirmation has been made regarding the sameby the makers.
Kayamkulam Kochunni – The Biggest Film Of Nivin Pauly
Meanwhile, the filming of Kayamkulam Kochunni is fast progressing. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews is the biggest film in the acting career of Nivin Pauly, so far. The film is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Gokulam Cinemas.
Mohanlal-Rosshan Andrrews Team
Well, Mohanlal and Rosshan Andrrews have teamed up for three movies, so far. In fact, the film-maker's debut directorial venture, Udayananu Thaaram had featured Mohanlal in the lead role. Later, they teamed up for movies like Ividam Swargamanu and Casanova. Let us hope that the news regarding their fourth association would turn out to be true.
Another Cameo Role Of Mohanlal?
Meanwhile, certain reports are also doing the rounds regarding another cameo role of Mohanlal. Rumours are rife that, Mohanlal will do a guest appearance in the upcoming Malayalam film Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, directed by Rejish Midhila.
Next Project Of Mohanlal..!
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up to join the works of his next much awaited venture. Reportedly, Mohanlal will soon join the sets of his upcoming Malayalam film with film-maker Ajoy Varma. This upcoming film, which has been tagged as a thriller will be shot in locations like Mongolia, Mumbai etc.