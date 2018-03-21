 »   »   » Mohanlal In Odiyan: Here's What Sathyan Anthikkad Has To Say After Visiting The Sets!

Mohanlal is busy with the works of the final schedule of his upcoming film Odiyan, which is the most awaited Malayalam movie of the year. Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, the film will be a big budget venture.

At present, the shoot of Odiyan is progressing at Thenkurrissi, a in Palakkad district. Mohanlal had joined the new schedule of the movie in his all-new look, to portray the younger version of Manikyan, the lead character of the movie.



Interestingly, popular film-maker Sathyan Anthikkad, recently paid a visit to the sets of this upcoming movie. The video of Sathyan Anthikkad speaking about Odiyan and Mohanlal's amazing makeover was send out through the official Facebook page of the movie.



Sathyan Anthikkad starts off by saying that he had heard a lot about Odiyan from Mohanlal and VA Shrikumar Menon and ever since then, he was curious to know more about the movie. After visiting the location of the film, Sathyan Anthikkad stated that in Odiyan, one would only see Manikyan and not Mohanlal, since the younger version of Manikyan has a lot of youthfulness associated with it. He added that, after seeing the new makeover of Mohanlal, he feels like the actor is the elder brother of Pranav Mohanlal.



Take a look at the complete video here..



Well, the excitement surrounding Odiyan is reaching newer heights with each passing day and the audiences are so eager to catch the film from the theatres. Apart from Mohanlal, Odiyan also features Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Narain, Siddique etc., in important roles. The stunts of the film have been choreographed by Peter Hein.