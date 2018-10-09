India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Mohanlal Officially Announces His Next Movie With Film-maker Siddique!

    Reports were doing the rounds that Mohanlal and super hit film-maker Siddique might soon team up for a movie and much to the happiness of all the Malayalam film audiences, an official announcement regarding the same has surfaced. Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to announce his next venture with director Siddique.

    Mohanlal Officially Announces His Next Movie With Film-maker Siddique!

    The upcoming film of Mohanlal-Siddique team has been titled as Big Brother. The much loved actor has also shared a title poster of the movie.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..

    Well, it has been mentioned in the title poster that this upcoming Mohanlal starrer will be coming out in the theatres in the year 2019. Going by the poster, the film will be produced under the banners S Talkies, Vysakha Cinemas and S & M NYC. Further details, including the cast & crew members of the movie are being eagerly awaited. Well, the audiences can definitely expect a fine entertainer from Mohanlal-Siddique team.

    Big Brother would mark the third association of Mohanlal and director Siddique. At first, Siddique-Lal combo had directed Mohanlal in the movie Vietnam Colony, the film that enjoys a cult fan following even now. Siddique and Mohanlal's previous film together was Ladies and Gentleman, which had made it to the theatres in the year 2017.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
