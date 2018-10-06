 »   »   »  Mohanlal Packs A Punch In The New Teaser Of Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Mohanlal will be next seen in the much awaited movie Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role and his special appearance in the film as Ithikkara Pakki, is indeed one among the major highlights of the movie. The posters and the stills of the film released so far have been more than promising and we definitely can expect a power house performance from the legendary actor in the special role.

Earlier, in the first trailer of the movie, the audiences had seen a glimpse of Mohanlal as Ithikkara Pakki and it was more than enough for the audiences to bestow huge expectations on the actor's special role in the movie.

Now, the makers of the film have come up with yet another teaser of Kayamkulam Kochunni. The teaser, which hit the online circuits this morning has gone viral in no time. The 8-seconds long teaser of the movie has a powerful dialogue by Mohanlal's character Ithikkara Pakki. The much loved actor packs a punch in this new teaser.

Take a look at the teaser here..

Kayamkulam Kochunni's new teaser has already clocked in a good number of views. Well, we rightly can expect a movie, which is sure to go on to become a landmark movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. The film has been scheduled to hit the theatres on October 11, 2018.