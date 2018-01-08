 »   »   » IN PIC! Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Take The Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal's fan base is phenomenal and he has a huge number of followers on social media, as well. Any photos or updates that he posts on the social media are bound to be hugely popular.
And now, Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal together has taken the social media by storm. The recent picture of the father and son has kept the social media buzzing. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal are all set to have crucial year ahead. Mohanlal has a beeline of big and projects in the pipeline and on the other hand Pranav Mohanlal is all set to put a step forward into the film industry as a lead hero, with the film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Together
This recent picture of Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal is now one among the most talked about photos on social media. You could see a trim and fit Mohanlal striking a ‘Kalaripayattu' pose with his son.
Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Mohanlal
Record Number Of Shares & Likes
Mohanlal, himself took to Facebook to share this picture through his official Facebook page. The actor had uploaded the picture yesterday(January 07, 2017) and so far, the picture has received above 3.5 Lakh likes and close to 26k shares. Importantly, the picture has gone on to become a trendsetter with many others imitating the same pose.
V A Shrikumar Menon's Comments
VA Shrikumar Menon, who is directing Mohanlal's upcoming venture Odiyan, had shared this picture through his Facebook account and he had some great words to say about the dedication level of Mohanlal.
Mohanlal's Amazing Makeover
Mohanlal had underwent an intense training of close to 50 days for the film Odiyan. The actor continues to impress one and all with his amazing makeover and the recent picture is yet another example of that.
Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal's Previous Trendsetting Picture
Earlier, in the year 2015, Mohanlal took to Facebook to post an astonishing picture, which featured the actor, along with Pranav Mohanlal and cousin Mohan in it. The photo which was taken during a workout session, has the actor carrying both of them on his shoulders in an athletic pose.
