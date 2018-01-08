 »   »   » IN PIC! Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal Take The Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal's fan base is phenomenal and he has a huge number of followers on social media, as well. Any photos or updates that he posts on the social media are bound to be hugely popular.

And now, Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal together has taken the social media by storm. The recent picture of the father and son has kept the social media buzzing. Keep scrolling down to know more..

Mohanlal & Pranav Mohanlal are all set to have crucial year ahead. Mohanlal has a beeline of big and projects in the pipeline and on the other hand Pranav Mohanlal is all set to put a step forward into the film industry as a lead hero, with the film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph.