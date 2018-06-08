English
Mohanlal & Prayaga Martin To Shake A Leg To A Yesteryear Classic Song!

    Mohanlal is gearing up to set the stage on fire with some entertaining and riveting performances. Most recently, the actor had appeared for the AMMA Mazhavil show, in which he came up with some energetic dance numbers, which were applauded by one and all.

    At present Mohanlal is in Australia for the upcoming Mohanlal Star Nite show, which will be held this weekend. The show is expected to be a grand affair and Mohanlal is set to steal the thunder yet again.

    Now, the audiences have already gotten a glimpse of one of the programmes that will be staged. A dance practice video of Mohanlal has surfaced on social media and this time, it was actress Prayaga Martin who sent out a video through her official Instagram page.

    In this video, Mohanlal and Prayaga Martin are seen practising some steps for a dance number. They could be seen grooving to the tunes of the song Kudamulla Poovinum, from the yesteryear movie Jwala.

    Take a look at the Instagram post of Prayaga Martin here...

    Legendary Lalettan❤️

    A post shared by Miss Martin 🦋 (@prayagamartin) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

    Earlier, another dance practice video of Mohanlal had gone viral on social media. In that video, the actor was seen grooving to the tunes of the song Narumugiye from the film Iruvar along with actress Swasika. The video promises a stunning semi classical performance from the actor.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
