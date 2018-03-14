 »   »   » Mohanlal & Prithviraj's Lucifer To Begin In June?

Most of the upcoming films of Mohanlal have found a place in the list of the most awaited movies with each one of them having something special to offer to the audiences. Lucifer is one among them and the movie marks the first association of Prithviraj and Mohanlal. Importantly, the former will also be making his directorial debut with this much awaited venture. The movie, which will be produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, will have its script penned by Murali Gopy.

Mohanlal has a packed schedule ahead and the actor, at present is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Meanwhile, moviegoers have been eager to know more about the commencement of Lucifer.



Certain reports have been doing the rounds that Mohanlal & Prithviraj team's Lucifer will begin by the month of June 2018. If reports are to be believed, after completing the shoot of Odiyan, Mohanlal will join the works of his film with Bhadran.



On the other hand, Prithviraj has joined the shoot of the film Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. According to the reports doing the rounds, after the completion of the first schedule of Aadujeevitham the actor is next expected to join the shoot of his upcoming film with Jenuse Mohammed, which is touted to be a science fiction movie. Meanwhile, Prithviraj's next release is expected to be My Story.