 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team’s Lucifer Has 4 More Days Of Shoot Left!

Prithviraj's debut directorial venture Lucifer, starring none other than Mohanlal in the lead role, is one among the projects that has gained the interest and attention of the audiences. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with a riveting teaser of the movie, which had further upped the expectations on this big budget project.

Recently, Prithviraj had come LIVE on Facebook to inform about a surprise announcement. During the interaction, Prithviraj also opened up about the current status of Lucifer. The actor-director opened up that Lucifer's shoot is almost completed and has 4 more days of shoot left and these portions will be filmed in Lakshadweep.

Prithviraj, who is in a vacation with family at present, mentioned that the patch up works of Lucifer will be held in the month of January 2019. He also mentioned that the post-production works as well as the dubbing works of Lucifer is progressing.

Lucifer has been scheduled to hit the big screens in the month of March 2019. The film will be the next big release of Mohanlal. Lucifer has been shot in various locations like Kochi, Trivandrum, Vandiperiyar, Mumbai, Russia etc. Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also features Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Kalabhavan Shajon and other prominent actors in important roles.