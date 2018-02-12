 »   »   » Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team's Lucifer: Indrajith To Be A Part Of The Movie?

Lucifer, is one among the much awaited films of Mohanlal and the movie will mark the actor's first association with Prithviraj. The film, which was announced back in the year 2016 will mark Prithviraj's big debut as a director.

Well, it is a fact that the audiences are so eager to catch this much awaited Mohanlal starrer on the big screens. Nothing much about the cast & crew members of film have been revealed so far, apart from the fact that the film is being scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy.



Now, certain speculations have popped up regarding the cast & crew of movie and they suggest that another popular actor will also be a part of Mohanlal's Lucifer..



Indrajith Speculations are doing the rounds that popular actor Indrajith will also be seen playing an important role in the movie. If reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen essaying the lead antagonist in this much awaited film.

Brothers Together.. Well, it would be great if this combination comes together for this big movie. Indrajith and Prithviraj have shared the screen space together in a good number of movies in the past. Now, if the latest report regarding Lucifer turns out to be true, it would be indeed great to see Prithviraj directing his elder brother in his debut directorial venture.

Mohanlal and Indrajith Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Indrajith have appeared together in a good number of movies in the past. Earlier, they have shared the screen space in films like Chotta Mumbai, Baba Kalyani, Flash , Twenty 20 etc.

The Filming Well, according to the earlier reports, Lucifer is expected to begin by the month of May, after Prithviraj completes the initial portions of Aadujeevitham. The film is being produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.



