 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Starts Rolling!

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are all set to come up with yet another memorable movie to the Malayalam film audiences. The big budget venture titled as Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is high on expectations and the period venture will reportedlyt made with a budget of close to 100 crores.
Now, according to the reports, the shoot of the film has commenced. Priyadarshan himself took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the commencement of the movie. A few photos taken during the Pooja of the shoot has also been released. Take a look at the Facebook post of Priyadarshan here..
Earlier, a few pictures in connection with set works of the film were doing the rounds on social media. A huge ship has been built and its Sabu Cyril who is handling the art department of the movie. The major portions of the film will be at Hyderabad Ramoji Rao Film City.
Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar 4 in the movie. Apart from Mohanlal, Tamil actor Arjun and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will also be seen essaying important roles. Pranav Mohanlal is also a part of the star cast and he will be seen making a special appearance in the film. Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan will play the role of the leading ladies in the film.