 »   »   » Mohanlal & Priyadarshan To Team Up For The Biggest Ever Project In The History Of Malayalam Cinema!

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan combo is all set to stun all the Malayalam film audiences with yet another movie, which is expected to be the biggest ever project in the history of Malayalam cinema. The official announcement regarding the same has been made today (April 28, 2018).

Earlier, there were reports that Priyadarshan and Mohanlal will be teaming up for the film based on Kunjali Marakkar and now, it has been officially confirmed that their venture together will be the same. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham.

This upcoming film of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan will be jointly produced by Aaashirvad Cinemas, Santhosh T Kuruvila and Dr. C J Roy. Interestingly, this upcoming venture will be the 25th production venture of Aashirvad Cinemas. The first title poster of the film has also been revealed.

Reportedly, this upcoming film will be made with a budget of close to 100 crores. According to the reports, the makers of the film are planning to commence the shoot of the film by the beginning of November 2018 in Hyderabad. Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of Kunjali Marakkar and according to the reports, a superstar from the Tamil film industry will also be a part of this upcoming big budget project. More details regarding the rest of the cast & crew of the movie is being awaited.