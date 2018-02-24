 »   »   » Mohanlal Races Ahead Of Superstar Rajinikanth & Here Is How!

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one among the most popular Malayalam actors across the country. The much loved actor of Malayalam cinema has appeared in movies of other languages as well. He has earned a fan base of his own in the other states as well with his performances.
Similar is the case of Rajinikanth, who is widely considered as the biggest ever superstar of Indian cinema, at present. His fan base is unmatchable and the huge frenzy that his movies create at the time of release is phenomenal.
Interestingly, Mohanlal has raced past ahead of Rajinikanth. Yes, what you heard is right, and keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Twitter..
Mohanlal has overtaken superstar Rajinikanth on Twitter. The much loved actor of Mollywood has now approximately 4.62 Million followers on Twitter. At the same time, superstar Rajinikanth is closely behind with 4.55 Million followers.
The Big Leap Ahead
Mohanlal's popularity in Twitter has definitely taken a giant leap. It was in June 2017 that he crossed the 2 Million followers mark. Later by the end of December 2017, the number of followers touched the 4-Million-mark and was slightly behind Rajinikanth. Now, the actor has overtaken Rajinikanth as well, with 4.6 Million followers.
Mohanlal & Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's arrival to Twitter was much celebrated by his fans and followers. It was in the year 2013 that the superstar joined the micro-blogging site. On the other hand, Mohanlal had joined Twitter back in the year 2010.
Most Followed Malayalam Celebrity
Well, it is quite known to all the Mohanlal is the most followed Malayalam celebrity (Male) on Twitter. He is way ahead of Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of the Mollywood who has 1.46 Million followers on Twitter at present.
In Facebook..
At the same time, Mohanlal is quite active on Facebook, as well. The Complete Actor has 4.6 Million likes on Facebook as well, but is at the third spot among the list of most liked Mollywood celebrities (Male) on Facebook. Dulquer Salmaan who has above 5 Million likes is at the top spot followed by Nivin Pauly.