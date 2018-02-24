 »   »   » Mohanlal Races Ahead Of Superstar Rajinikanth & Here Is How!

Twitter..

Mohanlal has overtaken superstar Rajinikanth on Twitter. The much loved actor of Mollywood has now approximately 4.62 Million followers on Twitter. At the same time, superstar Rajinikanth is closely behind with 4.55 Million followers.

The Big Leap Ahead

Mohanlal's popularity in Twitter has definitely taken a giant leap. It was in June 2017 that he crossed the 2 Million followers mark. Later by the end of December 2017, the number of followers touched the 4-Million-mark and was slightly behind Rajinikanth. Now, the actor has overtaken Rajinikanth as well, with 4.6 Million followers.

Mohanlal & Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's arrival to Twitter was much celebrated by his fans and followers. It was in the year 2013 that the superstar joined the micro-blogging site. On the other hand, Mohanlal had joined Twitter back in the year 2010.

Most Followed Malayalam Celebrity

Well, it is quite known to all the Mohanlal is the most followed Malayalam celebrity (Male) on Twitter. He is way ahead of Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of the Mollywood who has 1.46 Million followers on Twitter at present.

In Facebook..

At the same time, Mohanlal is quite active on Facebook, as well. The Complete Actor has 4.6 Million likes on Facebook as well, but is at the third spot among the list of most liked Mollywood celebrities (Male) on Facebook. Dulquer Salmaan who has above 5 Million likes is at the top spot followed by Nivin Pauly.