 »   »   » Mohanlal-Ranjith Movie: Popular Actress Kaniha Joins The Team!

Mohanlal is teaming up with Ranjith yet again for an upcoming film and the actor himself had taken to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding him joining the sets of the film.

All that is known regarding the film is that it will be shot majorly in the UK. The details regarding the rest of the cast of the movie were being awaited. Now, according to the latest reports, popular actress Kaniha will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie.

Kaniha herself took to her Facebook page to make an official confirmation regarding the same. The post read as "So so happy to be teaming with this legend of an actor for the 3rd time..#happyme#mohanlalfansclub#mohanlal @actormohanlalofficial". Kaniha has send out a selfie that she took with Mohanlal.

As mentioned, it is for the third time that Kaniha and Mohanlal are teaming up for a film. Earlier, Kaniha had played important roles in the Mohanlal starrers Spirit and Christian Brothers. Spirit was written and directed by Ranjith.

The actress was previously seen in the film 10 Kalpanakal, which had released in 2016. Meanwhile, Kaniha will be next seen in the film Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty in the lead role. Nothing much has been revealed about the actress's role in this much awaited film.