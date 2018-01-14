 »   »   » Mohanlal & Ranjith To Join Hands Yet Again?

Mohanlal & Ranjith form one of the best actor-director combos of Mollywood. The combo has given the industry some priceless movies, which have earned a cult fan following.
Ranjith is one such writer and director who has used the actor and the star in Mohanlal to a good extent. The much popular film-maker of Mollywood has directed Mohanlal in 5 films so far. In fact, Ranjith's directorial debut had featured Mohanlal in the lead role.
Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Mohanlal and Ranjith. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Mohanlal & Ranjith are all set to team up for an upcoming movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Mohanlal & Ranjith Team's Next..
Speculations are rife that the actor and director are gearing up to unite for a movie, yet again. If reports are to be believed, Ranjith has already met Mohanlal to discuss the storyline of the movie. No official confirmation has been made regarding the project.
Ranjith-Mohanlal Team’s Previous Movie
Ranjith and Mohanlal's previous film together was Loham, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015. The film, had hit the theatres amidst huge expectations but it won't to receive mixed reviews upon its release.
Ranjith’s Next Film
Meanwhile, Ranjith's next directorial venture has been titled as Oru Bilathikadha. This upcoming film has its script penned by popular scenarist Sethu. The shoot of the film, which will feature Niranjan and Anu Sithara in the lead roles is expected to begin by March.