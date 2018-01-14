 »   »   » Mohanlal & Ranjith To Join Hands Yet Again?

Mohanlal & Ranjith form one of the best actor-director combos of Mollywood. The combo has given the industry some priceless movies, which have earned a cult fan following.

Ranjith is one such writer and director who has used the actor and the star in Mohanlal to a good extent. The much popular film-maker of Mollywood has directed Mohanlal in 5 films so far. In fact, Ranjith's directorial debut had featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Now, here is a big news for all the fans of Mohanlal and Ranjith. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Mohanlal & Ranjith are all set to team up for an upcoming movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..