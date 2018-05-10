 »   »   » Mohanlal-Ranjith Team’s Next Is Movie Not Bilathikadha?

Earlier, it was reported that Mohanlal and Ranjith will soon be teaming up for a film, which has been titled as Bilathikadha. According to the reports, this upcoming film was supposed to narrate a story set against the backdrop of London.

The shoot of the film was expected to begin by the mid of May and young actors like Niranjan, Anu Sithara etc., were also supposed to be a part of the cast list. Now, certain unconfirmed reports have surfaced that the project Bilathikadha has been dropped.

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, instead of Bilathikadha, Ranjith will be teaming up with Mohanlal for a movie based on a different story written by the director himself and this film will be shot in London as well. If the reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film is all set to begin soon. Speculations are also rife that the makers are planning to release the film as an Onam release At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same or Bilathikadha's status yet.

In fact, Bilathikadha had its script penned by popular writer Sethu. The writer is all set to turn a director with the Mammootty starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog, the shoot of which is currently progressing.