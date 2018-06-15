 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Ranjith Team's Next Movie Has An Interesting Title!

Related Articles
Mohanlal and Ranjith are back together after a short break for a film and the news regarding this project was welcomed by one and all. The shoot of this much-awaited film had commenced in the month of May 2018. The film is set against the backdrop of London and the movie has been shot pre-dominantly in the UK. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features actors like Kaniha, Suresh Krishna, Dileesh Pothen, Shyamaprasad, Tini Tom etc., in crucial roles.
Meanwhile, the makers of the film were yet to reveal the title of the movie. Yesterday, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the release of the title of this upcoming venture. It was mentioned that the title of Mohanlal-Ranjith movie will be announced today and as promised, the team has officially announced the title. Keep scrolling down to know more...
Drama
Well, this upcoming venture of Mohanlal and Rajith has been titled as Drama. Mohanlal has shared the title poster of the movie through his official Facebook page. In the poster one would see a couple of cars and a horse tram, reminding the audiences of funerals in the western countries.
The Early Reports...
Earlier, a whole lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the title of the movie. Reports had surfaced that the movie has been titled as RIP. Meanwhile, the team hasn't revealed anything about the genre or the storyline of the movie.
Mohanlal – Ranjith Team
Meanwhile, Drama marks the sixth association of Mohanlal and Ranjith. Loham, their previous film together had hit the theatres in the year 2015. From the poster, it seems like Drama will be quite different from the movies that they have done together in the past.
Release Date Of Drama
Well, nothing much has been revealed about the release date of this upcoming film. Initially, reports had surfaced that this Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres during the upcoming Onam season but an official announcement is being awaited. Drama has been jointly produced by MK Nassar and Maha Subair.
