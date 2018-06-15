 »   »   »  Mohanlal-Ranjith Team's Next Movie Has An Interesting Title!

Drama

Well, this upcoming venture of Mohanlal and Rajith has been titled as Drama. Mohanlal has shared the title poster of the movie through his official Facebook page. In the poster one would see a couple of cars and a horse tram, reminding the audiences of funerals in the western countries.

The Early Reports...

Earlier, a whole lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the title of the movie. Reports had surfaced that the movie has been titled as RIP. Meanwhile, the team hasn't revealed anything about the genre or the storyline of the movie.

Mohanlal – Ranjith Team

Meanwhile, Drama marks the sixth association of Mohanlal and Ranjith. Loham, their previous film together had hit the theatres in the year 2015. From the poster, it seems like Drama will be quite different from the movies that they have done together in the past.

Release Date Of Drama

Well, nothing much has been revealed about the release date of this upcoming film. Initially, reports had surfaced that this Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres during the upcoming Onam season but an official announcement is being awaited. Drama has been jointly produced by MK Nassar and Maha Subair.