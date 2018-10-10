 »   »   »  Mohanlal To Recreate The 'Special Magic' With Ithikkara Pakki In Kayamkulam Kochunni?

His Ability To Steal The Show

Mohanlal is one such magical actor, who just needs seconds to garner all the attention. Even in the past, he has done special appearances, which have found a huge acceptance. His amazing screen presence, coupled with his ability to transform into the character with elan, is nothing short than phenomenal and we have seen that happen a countless number of times.

A Terrific Performance

The stills released by the team as well as the snippets from the trailer and the teasers of the film have rightly increased the expectations on Mohanlal's role in the movie. He is expected to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, with moments matching to that of the hero of the film. Nivin Pauly, in a recent media interaction, had assured that Mohanlal will be superb in the film.

2 Decades Ago

Well, it was 2 decades ago that Mohanlal did a special appearance in a film, which went on to become one among the all-time best cameo roles. Yes, we are talking about his portrayal of Niranjan in Summer In Bethlehem, the performance which enjoys a cult fan following. In Kayamkulam Kochunni, he will have even more screen time and the actor is expected to recreate the special magic.

The Celebrations

Well, Mohanlal might be seen for close to 30 minutes in the film, but that is more than enough for the fans and followers to make it into a celebration, as such is the impact that this big star is capable of making. There are huge cut-outs and flexes in place for Mohanlal's Ithikkara Pakki as well and if reports are to be believed, fans shows are also in the pipeline.