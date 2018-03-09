 »   »   » Mohanlal Releases An All-new Still Of Him As Odiyan Manikyan!

The New Picture..!

This morning, Mohanlal took to Facebook to release a new stil from the upcoming film Odiyan. In this latest pic, Mohanlal could be seen has sported the Odiyan Manikyan look as seen in the poster of the movie.

Viral On Social Media..

Meanwhile, this nee picture of Mohanlal has also gone viral on social media with the audiences going gaga over yet another amazing makeover of Mohanlal. The Facebook post of Mohanlal has so far fetched above 45k likes and above 3k shares.

Different Age Groups

It has been revealed that Mohanlal will be seen in multiple get-ups in the film and the actor will be portraying the different age groups of the character Manikyan in this much awaited venture. The new picture is in fact the first official still to come out which has Mohanlal in the all new getup.

The Amazing Transformation!

Well, the audience are spellbound by seing the transformation of Mohanlal. A couple of weeks back we saw him impressing one and all with a fiery look as Ithikkara Pakki and now, he has transformed completely into the Odiyan character, which is quite different from Ithikkara Pakki in terms of looks.