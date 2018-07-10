English
 »   »   »  Mohanlal Reveals That Only Two Actresses Have Submitted Their Resignation Letters To AMMA!

Mohanlal Reveals That Only Two Actresses Have Submitted Their Resignation Letters To AMMA!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The resignation of four actresses from AMMA was the hot topic of discussion with a lot of questions being shot at the organization. Most recently, Mohanlal, who is the new president of AMMA, was in Kochi to attend a short meeting with the available executive members. Later, Mohanlal spoke to the media in a press conference organised at the Press Club Kochi. Regarding the meeting, Mohanlal revealed that some of the executive members had gathered to decide on the date of the next executive meeting. At the same time, Mohanlal also spoke about the ongoing controversies surrounding AMMA. Keep reading to know more about the same.

    Resignation Of The Actresses

    When asked about the resignation of four actresses from AMMA, Mohanlal revealed that AMMA has received the resignation letters of the attacked actress and Remya Nambesshan alone, and they haven't received the resignation letter from any other member so far.

    Can The Actresses Come Back To The Organization?

    Mohanlal opined that he alone can't make a decision on whether the actresses would be welcomed back if they choose to withdraw their resignations, as the same can be decided only during another General Body Meeting, since AMMA is the voice of above 484 members.

    Regarding The Complaint

    The attacked actress in the Facebook post sent out through WCC, had mentioned that she had filed a complaint against the accused that he's tried to block the offers that came her way. Regarding this, Mohanlal revealed that he enquired about the same and came to know that the attacked actress hasn't formally lodged any written complaint with AMMA. He also added that AMMA is an organization that responds to all such letters. He mentioned that the organization has always supported the actress during the tough times.

    Dileep's Reinstation To AMMA

    Regarding the allegations that such an agenda was not a part of the meeting, the actor revealed that the discussions regarding Dileep's reinstation was also a part of the General Body Meeting's agenda. He also mentioned that at present Dileep is outside the organisation, since Dileep himself has stated that he is not coming back to the organization unless he is proven innocent.

    Read more about: mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue