 »   »   »  Mohanlal Reveals That Only Two Actresses Have Submitted Their Resignation Letters To AMMA!

The resignation of four actresses from AMMA was the hot topic of discussion with a lot of questions being shot at the organization. Most recently, Mohanlal, who is the new president of AMMA, was in Kochi to attend a short meeting with the available executive members. Later, Mohanlal spoke to the media in a press conference organised at the Press Club Kochi. Regarding the meeting, Mohanlal revealed that some of the executive members had gathered to decide on the date of the next executive meeting. At the same time, Mohanlal also spoke about the ongoing controversies surrounding AMMA. Keep reading to know more about the same.
Resignation Of The Actresses
When asked about the resignation of four actresses from AMMA, Mohanlal revealed that AMMA has received the resignation letters of the attacked actress and Remya Nambesshan alone, and they haven't received the resignation letter from any other member so far.
Can The Actresses Come Back To The Organization?
Mohanlal opined that he alone can't make a decision on whether the actresses would be welcomed back if they choose to withdraw their resignations, as the same can be decided only during another General Body Meeting, since AMMA is the voice of above 484 members.
Regarding The Complaint
The attacked actress in the Facebook post sent out through WCC, had mentioned that she had filed a complaint against the accused that he's tried to block the offers that came her way. Regarding this, Mohanlal revealed that he enquired about the same and came to know that the attacked actress hasn't formally lodged any written complaint with AMMA. He also added that AMMA is an organization that responds to all such letters. He mentioned that the organization has always supported the actress during the tough times.
Dileep's Reinstation To AMMA
Regarding the allegations that such an agenda was not a part of the meeting, the actor revealed that the discussions regarding Dileep's reinstation was also a part of the General Body Meeting's agenda. He also mentioned that at present Dileep is outside the organisation, since Dileep himself has stated that he is not coming back to the organization unless he is proven innocent.
