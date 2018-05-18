 »   »   » Mohanlal's Birthday Is On The Way & What Are The Surprises In Store?

Related Articles
Mohanlal is all set to celebrate his birthday on May 21, 2018 and all the fans and followers of the actor are eagerly looking forward for the special day. It has been close to 8 months since we saw him on the big screen but he has been an active presence on the social media giving frequent updates about his movies and more.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the day, May 21 and all the fans of Mohanlal and others are expecting some big surprises, in the form of the posters, trailers or updates about his much awaited big budget centures. Meanwhile, a lot of discussions and unconfirmed reports have been doing round the same. Can we expect something from the list below on the special day?
Neerali's Trailer
The teaser of Neerali is already out in the online circuits and it did raise curiosity in the minds of the audiences. Now, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the full trailer of the film, which would shed more light into the movie. Well, let us wait and see whether the trailer of Neerali will be coming out on the special day or not.
Something Related Odiyan?
The hype on Odiyan is nothing less than phenomenal and it is such a prestigious project. A few days ago, the team had come up with a long teaser of the film, which pumped up the entire Malayalam film audiences. It would be great if the team of Odiyan comes up with an even bigger gift on the birthday of Mohanlal in the form of a special teaser revealing the young and vibrant look of Mohanlal in the movie
Lucifer's Update
Most recently, the makers of Lucifer had revealed the title logo of the movie, which left the audiences guessing more about the film. It would indeed be a great idea to reveal something even more special about the movie, on the special day.
Any Big Update On Randamoozham-Mahabharatha
At the same time, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding the biggest film among the lot. Certain unconfirmed reports have surfaced on social media that the makers of Randamoozham - Mahabharatha are expected to come up with a big update on the birthday of Mohanlal, regarding the shoot or the star cast of the movie. The social media users are busy discussing the various possibilities.
