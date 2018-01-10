 »   »   » Mohanlal's Cameo Roles! The 5 Best Guest Appearances Of The Actor!

It has officially been confirmed that Mohanlal will be seen essaying a special role in the film Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Rosshan Andrrews, the director of the film confirmed that Mohanlal will essay the character of Ithikkara Pakki.
Interestingly, Mohanlal isn't new to cameo roles and special appearances. Even in the past, Mohanlal has appeared in such roles, which held due importance in the narration of those films.
Mohanlal is one such actor, who makes a big impact even with the short period of time that he appears on screen. On this note, we take you through the 5 best cameo roles done by Mohanlal in Malayalam films..
Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal
In Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal, Mohanlal played the role of Achutha Kuruppu, who appears towards the end of the movie. Well, this one is one of the well-written cameo roles of all time, and Mohanlal did fit the bill perfectly.
Manu Uncle
The film had a rather interesting cameo appearance by Mohanlal. He appeared as himself in a couple of sequences in the film. The funny interaction sequences of Mohanlal with the child characters of the movie are still remembered by the audiences.
Summer In Bethlehem
Well, how could we miss out this cameo appearance which is as good as any lead role? As Niranjan, Mohanlal stole the show with his flawless dialogue delivery and priceless act that the character required. It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we say that he owned the film completely with the 10 min that he appeared on screen.
Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty
The film had a good number of cameo appearances by some of the prominent actors of the industry. Mohanlal too, appeared as himself in a cameo role. He was seen in the film for less than 5 minutes but the combination sequences between Mammootty and Mohanlal, are still a treat to watch.
Koothara
Koothara was one such film which didn't get the big credits that it deserved. This highly underrated film had Mohanlal in an extended cameo. The actor played a completely different role in the form of Usthad Sali. Mohanlal was spot on with the portrayal of this character, who plays a crucial role in the progression of the film.