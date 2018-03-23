 »   »   » Mohanlal's Latest Click From Odiyan Is Indeed a Stunner!

The shoot of the final schedule of the Mohanlal starrer Odiyan is currently progressing and the excitement of the moviebuffs is beyond explanations. Manikyan, the character played by Mohanlal in the film has already turned out to be a popular one amidst the Malayalam movie audiences with various stills surfacing on social media.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has once again given a special gift to the audiences in the form of another still from Odiyan. The actor took to his Facebook page to reveal the same and it has to be said that this new picture is indeed a stunner.



The latest stills from Odiyan has Manikyan in a new avatar clicked amidst a dark surrounding. The social media has gone gaga over this still and it has completely taken over many of the movie related forums. So far, the picture has received above 50k likes and 4.3k shares.



With this still, the expectations on the film has surmounted to newer heights. Audiences are eager to watch Mohanlal's splendid performance as Manikyan. For sure, Odiyan will be something really special and each and every still of the movie assures that fact.



Odiyan is being directed by VA Shrikumar Menon and the movie has it script penned by Harikrishnan. Mohanlal will be seen portraying the different age groups of the character Manikyan in the movie. The shoot of the film is progressing in Thenkurrisi in Palakkad.