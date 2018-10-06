 »   »   »  Mohanlal’s Look From His Next Big Movie In Tamil Is Out!

Mohanlal will make his comeback to the Tamil film industry after a gap of close to 4 years with the upcoming movie of Suriya, which is being directed by top film-maker KV Anand. The movie, which has been tentatively titled by S37, will feature Mohanlal in an equally important role.

Most recently, a still from the location of the film had surfaced and it was revealed that Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of Indian Prime Minister in this much awaited movie. It was also revealed that the much loved actor will be seen essaying a character named as Chandrakant Varma.

Now, Mohalal's look from this big movie has been revealed. A few photos of Mohanlal in the getup of his character from the movie has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor has sported a salt n pepper look in the movie and he looks stylish and elegant. Take a look at the post that appeared in one of the Facebook groups..

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Suriya will be seen essaying the role of a commando in this film. There are huge expectations of this movie, which is a big budget venture. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.