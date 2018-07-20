 »   »   »  Mohanlal’s Look From Lucifer Has Been Revealed & The First Look Poster Garners Big Appreciations!

Earlier, when the first look of Lucifer was revealed through the first poster of the movie, the makers didn't reveal Mohanlal's look from the movie and instead it carried a stylish pose of Mohanlal, sitting on a chair. The poster went viral in no time and now, Mohanlal's look from Lucifer has been revealed, through a brand new poster of the movie.

Mohanlal himself took to his official Facebook page to send out the new poster of Lucifer, which has revealed the actor's look from the movie. Mohanlal could be seen in a fiery and intense avatar and he has sported a thick beard as well. The actor could be seen in a salt n pepper look and the audiences have definitely enjoyed this new look of Mohanlal.

Take a look at the poster here.

Meanwhile, the poster has already received a big response on social media with it having already received a good number of shares and likes on Facebook. Nothing much has been revealed about Mohanlal's character in the movie.

Lucifer had commenced on July 16, 2018 with the Pooja ceremony being held on the same day. Director Prithviraj, script writer Murali Gopy, Producer Antony Perumbavoor and others attended the Pooja function. Lucifer will be shot In various locations like Vagamon, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai etc.