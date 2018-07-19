 »   »   »  Mohanlal's Lucifer Begins & Reports Suggest That The Film Has A Big Star Cast!

Indrajith Has Been Confirmed

Prithviraj himself had recently confirmed that his elder brother Indrajith will also be a part of the project. Lucifer will pave way for their first association as a director and an actor. Meanwhile, nothing has been revealed about Indrajith's role in the movie.

Vivek Oberoi

In fact, Lucifer will also mark the grand entry of popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi into Mollywood and his association with the film has been confirmed by the makers. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Vivek Oberoi will play the antagonist in the movie.

The Leading Ladies

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Manju Warrier will essay the role of the leading lady in the movie. Reports regarding Saniya Iyyapan playing Mohanlal's daughter had also surfaced. Now, a recent report by Manorama Online suggests that Mamtha Mohandas might also be a part of this much-awaited project.

Tovino Thomas As A Brother

The report also indicates that Tovino Thomas might be a part of Lucifer as well. The rumours regarding his association with the project were rife since the past few months. Reports suggest that Tovino Thomas might be seen playing the role of Mohanlal's brother in the movie.