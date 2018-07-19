English
Mohanlal's Lucifer Begins & Reports Suggest That The Film Has A Big Star Cast!

    Prithviraj's debut directorial venture Lucifer, featuring none other than Mohanlal in the lead role, has already grabbed the necessary attention. The works of the film has commenced and the Pooja ceremony of the film was held on July 16, 2018 and it was attended by the major crew members of the movie. Lucifer would easily rank among the most-awaited upcoming Malayalam movies. While the audiences have got a somewhat clear picture regarding the major technical crew members of the movie, they are still guessing about the casting of the movie. Various reports had surfaced regarding the cast of the film at different stages out of which some of them were later confirmed by the team.

    Indrajith Has Been Confirmed

    Prithviraj himself had recently confirmed that his elder brother Indrajith will also be a part of the project. Lucifer will pave way for their first association as a director and an actor. Meanwhile, nothing has been revealed about Indrajith's role in the movie.

    Vivek Oberoi

    In fact, Lucifer will also mark the grand entry of popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi into Mollywood and his association with the film has been confirmed by the makers. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Vivek Oberoi will play the antagonist in the movie.

    The Leading Ladies

    Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Manju Warrier will essay the role of the leading lady in the movie. Reports regarding Saniya Iyyapan playing Mohanlal's daughter had also surfaced. Now, a recent report by Manorama Online suggests that Mamtha Mohandas might also be a part of this much-awaited project.

    Tovino Thomas As A Brother

    The report also indicates that Tovino Thomas might be a part of Lucifer as well. The rumours regarding his association with the project were rife since the past few months. Reports suggest that Tovino Thomas might be seen playing the role of Mohanlal's brother in the movie.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
