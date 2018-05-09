 »   »   » Mohanlal's Lucifer: Is This An Indication Of The Star Cast Of The Movie?

Related Articles
Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, the upcoming film which will see Prithviraj directing the much loved star of Malayalam cinema, has turned out to be one among the most talked movies of the month. Due credits to the team, who came up with the title font of the movie, which has managed to garner all the attention.
It was yesterday (May 08, 2018) that Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to launch the title font of the movie. The discussions surrounding the star cast of the movie have been doing the rounds since the announcement days and now, after the release of the title teaser, it has definitely left the audiences guessing more about the rest of the cast of the film.
Tovino Thomas
Popular actor Tovino Thomas, was one among the celebrities who shared the title font teaser of the movie, through his official Facebook page and it has further raised speculations regarding his association with the project. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the young actor might be seen playing a crucial role in the film. A picture featuring Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas too, had surfaced a couple of months ago.
Indrajith
Indrajith Sukumaran, the elder brother of Prithviraj too, made it a point to share the title teaser of the movie. Speculations were also doing the rounds regarding the association of the actor with the movie. Rumours were doing the rounds that Indrajith might be seen playing the role of the main antagonist.
Manju Warrier
Of late, the name of Manju Warrier had also popped in connection with the project. Certain reports were doing the rounds that she might be seen playing the role of the leading lady. Meanwhile, according to a recent report by Times Of India, a source from the actress' team had confirmed that she is a part of the project and at the same time, the report also mentions that when contacted the production house, the makers said that casting is still on and there might be more changes.
More about Lucifer..
Well, nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the film apart from the fact that it will be a complete entertainer. In fact, the title design of Lucifer has also left the moviegoers busy with many of them coming with interesting aspects about the title. Well, one thing is of sure that Lucifer has set the expectation meter pretty high straight away.
